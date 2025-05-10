Salah shares private pre-season chat that changed Liverpool’s season

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s incredible title-winning campaign under new boss Arne Slot caught many by surprise — but now Mo Salah has revealed a pre-season moment that played a huge part in our success.

Speaking to L’Équipe, our Egyptian King lifted the lid on a private conversation he had with Slot just weeks after the Dutchman’s arrival at Anfield.

“I didn’t expect us to win so quickly. Who could have predicted that the transition would be successful so quickly? No one, I think.

“In pre season, Arne came to see me and asked me to be an example for the other players. I told him not to worry because I’m always at my best — not to set an example, but because that’s who I am.”

“He told me what he expected of me in the game, with a lot of responsibilities in running, which I liked.”

The 32-year-old has already praised his new boss and acknowledged why Jurgen Klopp’s departure may have benefitted him and the squad, with a change nobody thought they needed.

It’s certainly not a criticism of the legendary German, more an appreciation of how our new head coach has adapted a great team and made them title winners.

Mo Salah loved playing under Arne Slot this season

That trust and understanding clearly paid off, as Mo Salah played a pivotal role in firing Liverpool back to the summit of English football under his new boss.

The Egyptian star’s comments offer a fascinating insight into how the Dutchman quickly won over key dressing room figures — and why we as fans have plenty to celebrate in this campaign.

Winning over these key figures is why our goal scorer was happy to agree to extend his stay at a club that has given him so much – and vice versa.

