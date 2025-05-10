Salah makes surprise Ballon d’Or admission as Liverpool challenge set

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Premier League triumph has left fans dreaming of even more silverware in the coming years — and now Mo Salah has laid out his thoughts on individual prizes.

In a wide-ranging interview with L’Équipe, the 32-year-old admitted that lifting the Ballon d’Or is still firmly in his sights, even at this stage of his career.

“It’s not in my hands, but obviously, one day I’d love to win the Ballon d’Or for my people.

“When you grow up in an Egyptian village, as a child, it’s hard to dream of the Ballon d’Or. It was only after coming to Liverpool that I started telling myself that maybe, one day…”

After winning the Football Writers’ Association player of the year already for this season, it feels like the domestic individual awards will be heading his way but perhaps not on the world stage.

Despite acknowledging the difficulty of winning the sport’s biggest individual prize, our Egyptian King remained defiant:

“But even if I don’t win it, my career will still have been a success. I’m only 32.

“Several recent winners were in their thirties — Cristiano Ronaldo, 31 in 2016 and 32 in 2017; Modric, 33 in 2018; Messi, 32 in 2019, 34 in 2021, 36 in 2023; Benzema, 34 in 2022. So, who knows?”

In a surprising turn, our No.11 seems to be thinking this year’s chances are gone but that won’t change any ambitions he has for the future.

Mo Salah still has Ballon d’Or dreams for his career

It’s clear Mo Salah has his sights set high, both individually and with the Reds, as he outlined a packed calendar ahead:

“Next season looks exciting, with the challenge of defending our title with Liverpool, the Champions League, the AFCON with Egypt, and hopefully, the World Cup.

“And you already know my ambition: to win everything.”

Even though the player himself seems to think the next award is out of reach, there are many who think he could still clinch the accolade this year.

Whether it’s this year or in the next few, it’s an ambitious target from the Egyptian King to win it all — but one Liverpool fans know never to doubt.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley