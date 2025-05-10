Salah admits why he nearly left Liverpool after title-winning season

(Images courtesy of Liverpool Football Club)

Liverpool fans have been celebrating another unforgettable campaign — but now Mo Salah has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes saga that almost saw him leave Anfield.

In an interview with L’Équipe, the Egyptian revealed the full extent of his contract negotiations and how they impacted both him and the club.

“Apparently, it was actually a great thing because I had the best statistical season of my career.

“The possibility that it could be my last season here maybe made me want to make the most of it and give everything to win the title I had promised.

“I had this mindset — if the club doesn’t want to extend me, no problem. Let’s finish in the best possible way so I can leave through the front door.”

Thankfully for fans, a deal was struck, and our Egyptian King confirmed he’ll be staying on Merseyside for at least two more seasons.

Even with Saudi Arabian clubs continuing to throw their hat in the ring for the signature of our goal scorer, he has once again dedicated his best years to being a Red.

Mo Salah viewed this season as his last as a Liverpool player

It was an experience that perhaps brought the player and supporters closer together though, as our aims all aligned to make this a campaign to remember.

“You know, this season, despite all the uncertainty about my contract, the fans saw that I gave everything — no cheating, no calculations.

“And here, maybe more than anywhere else, that’s what they respect the most.”

Our supporters will no doubt be delighted the club legend’s future is secured — and even more pleased by his determination to give his all, no matter the circumstances.

With another social media post outlining next year’s aims, there’s no sign of Mo Salah slowing down yet.

