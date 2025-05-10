Salah breaks silence on ‘tension’ with Mane in explosive new interview

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frontline of Salah, Mane and Firmino were long regarded as one of the most deadly trios in world football — but it seems there was more going on behind the scenes than many fans realised.

In an interview with L’Équipe, Mo Salah openly discussed his relationship with former teammate Sadio Mane and finally addressed rumours that had circulated for years about frictions between the pair.

“Yes, there was tension with Sadio,” admitted the 32-year-old. “But look, we remained professional until the end, and I don’t think it affected the team.

“It’s natural for someone to want more, and I understand that—he’s a competitor.”

There’s no suggestion that the Senegalese forward has lost any love for the club either, with Ryan Gravenberch confirming that he helped suggest a move to Merseyside before his 2023 transfer.

The Egyptian King also made it clear that whilst they weren’t best friends off the pitch, the mutual respect between the two stars never disappeared:

“Off the pitch, we weren’t very close, but we always respected each other.”

It’s sad to hear that the pair weren’t the best of friends but admirable that this never transpired on the pitch, with both putting the needs of the team above their own.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah got the best out of each other

When asked about accusations that he had been selfish in matches, our No.11 dismissed the claims and produced a fact many supporters may not have known:

“I don’t care. People have the right to think what they want—that’s their business.

“But I invite everyone to notice that the player who provided the most assists to Mane was me (18 assists).

“People can look at the facts, but clearly, it’s easier to throw out statements like that—they make big headlines.”

It’s a fascinating insight into two legends of the club, who despite their fiery competitive edge, helped bring so much success to Anfield.

Whilst Mo Salah is still doing his thing in a red shirt, our former No.10 is lighting up Saudi Arabia with his unerring eye for goal too.

