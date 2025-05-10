Mo Salah makes ice-cold 5-word claim which’ll have Liverpool fans eating out of his hand

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah carries an aura that few footballers in the world can match.

After eight years of consistent brilliance at Liverpool which have seen him become the club’s third-highest scorer of all time with 244 goals and counting, the Egyptian’s legend status at Anfield has long since been secured.

The 32-year-old has embellished his CV with two Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, two Carabao Cup wins, the FA Cup, Club World Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup in his time on Merseyside, and there could well be further additions to that roll of honour after he signed a two-year contract extension last month.

Salah acknowledges his legend status at Liverpool

Salah has given an extensive interview to L’Equipe in which he reflected with pride on what he’s achieved at Liverpool, not leas this season amid months of speculation over whether or not he’d sign a new deal at Anfield.

The Egyptian King proudly declared: “If you ask me the question, then yes, I know I’m a legend. You know, this season, despite all the uncertainty about my contract, the fans saw that I gave everything – no cheating, no calculations – and here, maybe more than anywhere else, that’s what they respect the most.”

Salah’s aura is virtually unmatched

Five words delivered with ice-cold self-confidence, and a statement with which anyone with even a passing knowledge of football would agree, unless they’re so prejudiced against him and Liverpool that they ought to be promptly ignored.

In contrast to how Merseyside native Trent Alexander-Arnold feels a need to leave Anfield in order to further his career, Salah appreciates what he has in L4, hence his desire to remain at the club for at least two more years and win even more silverware under Arne Slot.

Far from having his commitment compromised by the contractual uncertainty which lingered for much of the season, it actually seemed to spur on the Egyptian to enjoy one of his best-ever campaigns, with a whopping 33 goals and 23 assists since last August.

His tears after the Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain two months ago showed just how much this club means to him and how determined he is to add to his already phenomenal CV at Liverpool.

We’ve been blessed to have Mo Salah playing at Anfield for the past eight years, and that we can enjoy another two with him banging in goals on a near-weekly basis.

‘Legend’ can be one of the most overused words in football, but it’s absolutely a legitimate description of the Reds’ number 11, and he’s quite right to acknowledge that himself!