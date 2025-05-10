Alan Shearer talks up potential Liverpool move for Dutch full-back…and it’s not Frimpong

(Photos by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League and Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has talked up Liverpool as a viable transfer ‘option’ for a Dutch full-back this summer…although it’s not the one which might readily spring to mind.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold about to leave Anfield, the Reds could be in the market for a right-back replacement, and rumours of a potential swoop for Jeremie Frimpong have gathered pace in recent days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bayer Leverkusen flier is ‘one of the main names’ on LFC’s shortlist to replace their departing vice-captain, and the 24-year-old is ‘expected to be eventually keen on the move’.

However, Shearer has namechecked a different right-back from Netherlands as a plausible option for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Shearer talks up potential Liverpool move for Dumfries

The BBC pundit told Betfair (via The Mirror): “Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter, there’s no doubt that when I’ve seen him in that system, he’s shone. His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he’s been in forward positions.

“He got a couple of goals, the assist in the semi-finals. Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he’s a very, very good player.

“Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman. Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he’s got the chance of winning the Champions League and he’s also got a chance of winning the league, so he’s obviously in a very healthy position.”

Dumfries is a class act but Liverpool move seems highly unlikely

We don’t doubt for a second that Dumfries would be a hugely exciting player to have at Liverpool, particularly after his exploits in the Champions League semi-finals – he contributed to five of Inter’s seven goals in their epic triumph over Barcelona, scoring two and setting up three.

The Dutchman has 10 goals and six assists for the Nerazzurri this season, which immediately attests to his impact as an attacking wing-back, and he’s accrued a wealth of experience at the highest level for club and country.

However, at 29 and with three years remaining on his contract, it doesn’t seem overly likely that the Reds will push to sign him – Simone Inzaghi’s side are under no pressure to sell and could duly charge a premium for a player whose long-term value would only diminish.

By contrast, 24-year-old Frimpong should be just about to come into his peak footballing years and may view Liverpool as a step up the European food chain, whereas Inter could end the month as domestic and continental champions.

Also, with Xabi Alonso leaving Leverkusen once the season concludes, that only adds to the uncertainty atthe BayArena, so the former Manchester City younger certainly seems a more plausible summer signing at Anfield than the admittedly excellent Dumfries.