‘Not for me…’ – What Carragher said at full-time about Liverpool fans booing Alexander-Arnold

Jamie Carragher wasn’t pleased to see the widescale booing of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds’ vice-captain announced a few days ago that he’d be leaving his hometown club on a free transfer at the end of this season, with the 26-year-old widely expected to join Real Madrid.

There was a mixture of cheers and jeers when the West Derby native’s name was read aloud on the PA system prior to kick-off, but the booing was notably louder when he was introduced as a substitute midway through the second half.

What did Carragher say about Liverpool fans booing Alexander-Arnold?

Speaking on Sky Sports immediately after the full-time whistle, Carragher voiced his disappointment at the scale of rancour directed at Alexander-Arnold from the home support at Anfield.

The pundit reflected: “That’s the story of the game. That’s what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper tomorrow.

“I’m surprised how many. When you’re in a crowd of 60,000, there’s no doubt there’s a lot of unhappy people at Liverpool about the situation, and I’ve said that’s understandable.

“For me, I said it before the show and said the same away at Leicester where there were a few boos in the away section, I don’t believe any player putting on that red shirt on going out there to get them three points or winning titles who goes on to win trophies should be being booed.

“I understand, there’s a lot of ill-feeling, and some people outside of Liverpool won’t be able to understand that. I do. Booing one of your own players while they’re playing is not for me.”

Carragher doesn’t want Alexander-Arnold to get a special send-off either

While we don’t condone Alexander-Arnold being subjected to any personal abuse for exercising his right to make his own career choices, it shouldn’t be hard for anyone – Liverpool fan or otherwise – to understand why Reds supporters feel so scorned by the 26-year-old’s actions.

Previous professions about his love for his boyhood club now ring hollow as he effectively ran down his contract before deciding that the grass is seemingly greener in Madrid, where his close friend Jude Bellingham is playing his football.

It’s incredibly rare for match-going fans at Anfield to boo one of their own players, so for the England right-back to be subjected to such a reception on such a large scale today reflects jow low his stock has fallen among many of those who for so long have supported him through thick and thin.

Carragher later said (via Sky Sports) that while he didn’t agree with Alexander-Arnold being openly jeered by Liverpool fans, the player shouldn’t be afforded any special send-off after what’s set to be his final game as a Reds player against Crystal Palace in a fortnight’s time.

Judging by the crowd’s reaction towards him today, LFC’s number 66 won’t be given a fond farewell in L4, and he’ll have to accept the reasons as to why that’s the case.