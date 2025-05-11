Mark Goldbridge bites back at Rio Ferdinand over condemnation of Liverpool fans for booing Trent

Image via The United Stand and Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mark Goldbridge may be a Manchester United supporter, but he’s shown that he understands better than most how a large percentage of Liverpool fans feel about Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club.

The Reds’ vice-captain announced last Monday that he’d be leaving at the end of his contract this summer, with Real Madrid almost certain to be his next destination.

When the 26-year-old was brought off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal this afternoon, he was subjected to a loud chorus of boos by many home supporters at Anfield, much to the dismay of Jamie Carragher.

Goldbridge slams Ferdinand over lecture to Liverpool fans

Rio Ferdinand was highly critical of those Liverpool fans who jeered the right-back today, as he made clear by posting on X: “I can’t believe LFC fans booing one of their own. I understand that some of you guys are not happy with his decision etc BUT to boo @TrentAA after he has won the lot with you is baffling! Didn’t cost you a penny.”

Despite Goldbridge being a supporter of the club that the TNT Sports pundit represented for 12 years, he called out the former England defender for his pontificating towards the Merseyside faithful.

The United Stand presenter replied to Ferdinand (via X): “Maybe stay out of what Liverpool fans do unless you are one.”

Goldbridge gets it when so many others don’t

Even as a supporter of Liverpool’s arch-rivals, Goldbridge perfectly understands how a large number of Reds supporters feel about the Alexander-Arnold situation.

Ferdinand is far from alone in condemning Kopites for displaying anger towards their vice-captain for running down his contract at Anfield and walking out on his hometown club, one that he’s previously professed to love with all his heart.

What those pundits don’t get is why LFC fans would feel let down to such an extreme extent by a Scouser who’s come through our academy and won so much silverware with his local side now disappearing on a free transfer in the prime of his career.

We don’t want to see Alexander-Arnold being subjected to vicious personal abuse for making a choice that’s entirely his prerogative, but he’ll have to accept the consequences of his decision and the enormously negative impact that it’s already having on his Liverpool legacy.

Goldbridge understands that – why can’t so many others who can’t wait to give their two cents on a situation which has nothing to do with them?