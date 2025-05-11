Gary Neville agrees with Paul Merson as ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool claim made

(Photos courtesy of Sky Sports & Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to receive their second guard of honour since winning the Premier League title against Tottenham in April.

The Merseysiders were given the traditional welcome of champions at Stamford Bridge last week before a disappointing 3-1 defeat.

Now it’s Mikel Arteta and Co.’s turn to acknowledge the league-toppers in their trip to Anfield later on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Merson, however, is expecting a rather different outcome from the prior week’s result.

Paul Merson backs Liverpool to beat Arsenal

It’s turned out to be a bit of a miserable season for those of an Arsenal persuasion.

From Champions League semi-final joy to missing out on the final to a superior PSG side, and the possibility of Premier League glory to Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Worse yet, there’s every chance that city rivals Tottenham could win a European trophy and gain passage into next year’s Champions League via the back door.

If Merson’s latest score prediction (2-1 to Liverpool) is on the money, it seems the Reds could be about to pile on the misery this afternoon.

“Barring an Arsenal win on penalties in 2020, the Gunners have not won at Anfield since 2012,” the Sky Sports pundit told Sportskeeda.

“Can you believe it? 13 years, that is unbelievable! That trend looks set to continue.”

Gary Neville and his fellow Overlap pundits were of a similar mind with their pre-match predictions. The former Manchester United defender likewise couldn’t see Arsenal winning at L4, but opted to throw his weight behind a goalless draw.

What did Gary Neville and Roy Keane predict?

Gary Neville and Paul Scholes: Liverpool 0 – 0 Arsenal

Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright: Liverpool 2 – 1 Arsenal

Arne Slot’s men need to push for 90-plus points

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: we need to see the club break the 90-point barrier this season.

The title will still be decorated with red ribbons regardless of what happens between now and May. But we want to see Liverpool maintain a healthy points gap and simultaneously send a message ahead of the next campaign.

Nothing less than maximum points taken from our remaining ties with Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace will do.

