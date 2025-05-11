What Liverpool fans did to Trent Alexander-Arnold as Conor Bradley feelings made clear

(Photos by Carl Recine & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There are understandably some mixed feelings within the Liverpool fanbase over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s upcoming summer exit.

The vice-captain is, in all likelihood, set to link up with Xabi Alonso (who already announced his own impending exit from Bayer Leverkusen) at Real Madrid ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The No.66 has unquestionably served the Reds impeccably in his 20-year spell at the club. However, one can more than understand the decision of some supporters in the ground to boo the fullback’s name.

Mixed reviews for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield

We’re obviously not keen for the 26-year-old to be subjected to truly horrific treatment of his end-of-season departure.

However, every fan retains the right to react to the exit as they wish (within reason). From our point of view, it’s disappointing to hear pundits like Michael Owen criticise Liverpool fans for having an emotional reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving.

One can only imagine the former England international will have been shaking his head disapprovingly at the latest round of footage to emerge.

In a tweet uploaded by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, there would appear to be a mixture of applause and boos for the right fullback as names were read out ahead of our league clash with Arsenal.

Some boos and some cheers as Trent Alexander-Arnold's name is read out

Plenty of love for Conor Bradley

One could forgive Conor Bradley for feeling a little sheepish during the first half of our Premier League encounter.

The Northern Irish fullback, in sharp contrast to his Liverpool colleague, was given plenty of appreciation early on in the tie.

46 seconds and Conor Bradley makes a crunching challenge. Now the Kop singing his name

Should we have empathy for Alexander-Arnold?

Ian Wright offered a very kind appraisal of Alexander-Arnold’s decision to move to the Spanish capital this summer. It’s perhaps somewhat more lenient than our Academy graduate deserves.

Ultimately, the defender has previously insisted that playing for Liverpool Football Club for the rest of his career would be a dream.

At every avenue, prior to the current campaign, fans have been led to believe that Trent truly intended to feature for the side for the vast majority of his playing career.

Liverpool fans have been let down

We’re not naive; we appreciate that “dreams” can change. We can likewise understand the appeal of a move to another European giant in Real Madrid, not to mention the intrigue of a new culture.

But we’re not talking about Luis Diaz switching to Barcelona – a move that would, at least, have been heavily signposted.

Fans feel they’ve been misled and left in the dark by a fellow Scouser who should understand the value of representing the city.

It’s just been handled really poorly.

