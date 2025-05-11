Liverpool team news v Arsenal: Diaz starts, Bradley comes in for Trent among 6 changes by Slot

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool return to Anfield this afternoon for the first time since clinching the Premier League title on home soil a fortnight ago with a resounding 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Today they face another north London side as Arsenal – who’ve been the Reds’ nearest pursuers for much of the season – make the trip to Merseyside having agreed to give the champions a guard of honour before kick-off.

A few months ago this had the look of a potential title decider, but instead the Gunners arrive in L4 reeling from their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek and more preoccuiped with the teams immediately beneath them in the top-flight table than going toe-to-toe with Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool were understandably off-key in last week’s defeat to Chelsea, although they’ll be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home crowd this afternoon, with Roy Keane and Ian Wright backing them to do just that.

Liverpool starting XI to face Arsenal

Slot makes six changes to the Liverpool starting XI from the one at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

Alisson Becker continues in goal, with three changes to the defence in front of him. Ibrahima Konate comes back in to partner Virgil van Dijk in the centre, while Andy Robertson and – as expected – Conor Bradley take up the full-back positions, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped to the bench.

Curtis Jones keeps his place from last week but Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are restored to the starting XI. There’s also one change to the attack as Luis Diaz replaces Diogo Jota at centre-forward.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: