(Video) Arne Slot couldn’t hide his anguish as Andy Robertson sees stoppage-time goal disallowed

Arne Slot was left in despair as Andy Robertson had a stoppage-time goal disallowed at the end of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds had been two goals to the good at the interval as Mo Salah in particular bamboozled the visitors, but the Gunners would end up with a share of the spoils, echoing the final score from the reverse fixture in October.

The home side momentarily thought they’d won it right at the death when the Scottish left-back turned the ball to the net after David Raya pushed out Virgil van Dijk’s header, but the goal was disallowed for either (or a combination of) a marginal offside and/or a foul by Ibrahima Konate on Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Slot left disbelieving as Robertson goal disallowed

As the assistant referee raised his flag to chalk off what would’ve been a last-gasp winner for Robertson, Slot’s face in the technical area told its own story.

The Liverpool head coach put his hands to his head and then covered his mouth in horror as he pleaded to the fourth official for an explanation as to why the goal wasn’t given, with the Reds’ joy proving to be extremely short-lived.

A pity for Slot and Liverpool, but not as costly as it normally would be

If the Merseysiders hadn’t already secured the Premier League title, Slot’s reaction may well have had a lot more anger to it, but thankfully the two points of which we were deprived by that decision don’t greatly matter to us in a wider context.

If Robertson was offside, it was marginal and would’ve been tough on Liverpool, but replays showed that Lewis-Skelly did indeed seem to be fouled. Had that happened the other way around, we’d have been screaming for a free kick to be given.

Seeing the goal being chalked off was nothing more than a nuisance for the Reds, who’ll be back at Anfield in two weeks’ time to be presented with the trophy for winning the top flight at a canter – they’re still 15 points ahead of Arsenal after today’s result.

The fixture against Crystal Palace that day will be a mere sideshow to the main event afterwards, when Slot and his players can truly party!

