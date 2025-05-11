Sky Sports reporter left gasping at ‘outrageous’ moment from Liverpool wizard in 53rd minute

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player was praised for producing an ‘outrageous’ moment early in the second half of today’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

In no small part thanks to what Gary Neville dubbed an ‘exhibition’ from Mo Salah, the Reds led 2-0 at half-time thanks to quickfire goals from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, although Gabriel Martinelli halved the deficit almost immediately after the interval.

The Gunners had the better of the early second-half exchanges as the hosts had to withstand a spell of pressure from Mikel Arteta’s side, although there was one moment of brilliance from a player in a red shirt in the 53rd minute.

Szoboszlai praised for ‘outrageous’ pass to Salah

Taking possession just outside Liverpool’s penalty area, Dominik Szoboszlai executed a sublime switch of play with a long-range pass towards Salah, who was unable to make anything of the subsequent chance.

The Hungarian’s moment of magic didn’t go unnoticed, though, with Sky Sports reporter Adam Baet noting on the broadcaster’s live web commentary (17:41): “Outrageous pass by Szoboszlai.”

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo‘s Keifer MacDonald was left hailing ‘an exquisite switch of play’ from the Reds’ number 8 to release the Egyptian winger.

Szoboszlai was on his game for Liverpool today

Just as Szoboszlai was the beneficiary of a spectacular long-range pass from Salah in the lead-up to Diaz’s first-half goal, he returned the favour in some style early in the second half, although it wasn’t ultimately of any consequence on that occasion.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong performance overall on his return to the starting XI today, with the Liverpool Echo noting how he’s shown ‘plenty of energy in both directions’, along with his ‘good control and vision’ to set up the Colombian to score.

With just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining, his tidy footwork bamboozled Mikel Merino into hacking him down and receiving a second yellow card, leaving Arsenal a player light for the concluding portion of the match.

Szoboszlai can feel most satisfied with his performance today, not least that incredible pass for Salah shortly after half-time.