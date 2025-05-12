“Not that sharp anymore” — Gakpo lifts lid on Liverpool collapse vs Arsenal

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal left both sets of fans with mixed emotions — and Cody Gakpo has now offered a brutally honest assessment of what went wrong for the Reds at Anfield.

Speaking after the game to liverpoolfc.com, the Dutch forward admitted Liverpool only had themselves to blame after surrendering a commanding first-half lead.

“We played very well in moments, got 2-0 up – you should win the game,” our No.18 said.

But rather than crediting Arsenal’s fightback, the 26-year-old suggested the Reds’ own drop in intensity was the real cause of the turnaround.

“I don’t really want to say [it was] a different Arsenal, I think it was a different us,” he explained. “I think we were not that sharp anymore, maybe not that focused anymore as we were in the first half, a little bit sloppy on the ball as well.”

“They are a strong side, so when you drop maybe one or two per cent then they have the quality to take advantage of that – and that’s what they did. But I think it was because of us dropping in energy level or something.”

Despite the disappointment, the forward praised his side’s reaction after falling behind. “I think after they scored twice, we got back up again and we created some good opportunities. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a winner.”

It’s clear that the former PSV captain is disappointed to throw away what would have been a very enjoyable three points.

Cody Gakpo was left frustrated after the draw with Arsenal

Amid all the backlash and talk after the match about the reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s substitution, it’s easy to forget that a football game was played.

Arne Slot was forced to answer whether we’d ever see the right back play for the club again, such was the reaction from many inside Anfield.

Although our head coach did try and offer comments on other topics, like the performance of Conor Bradley, it was repeatedly brought back to our No.66.

Though Cody Gakpo shared his head coach’s focus on football over the drama, it feels like Trent talk will continue to be rife this week.

