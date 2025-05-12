“Only me and Mo?” — Gakpo blown away after equalling stunning record

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo’s opener against Arsenal didn’t just give Liverpool the perfect start — it also etched his name into the club’s record books alongside one of our greatest ever players.

The Dutchman’s close-range header from Andy Robertson’s cross was his 10th consecutive goal in starts at Anfield — a feat that had only been achieved by one other man in Liverpool history.

The only other player to manage the same run? Mo Salah, who scored in 10 straight starts at Anfield between December 2017 and April 2018.

“Only two? So it’s me and Mo? That’s amazing to get a record like that,” Gakpo told liverpoolfc.com after the game.

“So maybe if I score in the last game of the season… I have to start, so hopefully I start!”

“That’s an honour obviously to get that record – especially besides Mo, who has so many records. Amazing.”

With one more strike in Liverpool’s final home game of the campaign, Gakpo could stand alone with an 11th straight goal — and break the record outright.

Cody Gakpo has a Liverpool goal scoring record in his sights

Although the Dutchman was clearly frustrated with his side’s performance in the second half and failure to see out a win, awareness of this record certainly made it easier to take.

Cody Gakpo’s performances in front of goal have perhaps gone unnoticed by many this season, though Rio Ferdinand has been vocal in support of our attacker.

As much as we want to keep winning games, the league has already been secured and so we can see more focus on these little pieces of history.

As Mo Salah himself chases down an assist record, perhaps the perfect way to end the campaign would be for the Egyptian King to provide our No.18 the pass to break his own scoring record.

