Gakpo makes bold promise ahead of Liverpool’s title celebration at Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans heading to Anfield on the final day of the season can expect more than just the usual full-time whistle — according to Cody Gakpo, something special is on the cards.

With Crystal Palace visiting on the last day of the Premier League campaign, the Reds will cap off their title-winning season with a long-awaited trophy presentation in front of a packed home crowd.

“Hopefully we give them [the fans] two more wins from our side and I think they deserve to have a great party,” the 26-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“I think the last league title was in COVID. Now it’s not COVID anymore, so I expect a lot! I think they deserve that.

“We fought really hard this season to make that happen. We will have a great party. And then we have to focus again for next season and hopefully get more parties in.”

Our last title win in 2020 came behind closed doors due to the pandemic — but this time, the celebrations promise to be very different.

Cody Gakpo has promised Liverpool fans a great party

After discovering that he has his own goal scoring piece of history to chase down against Crystal Palace, the focus will be on winning the game and then the party – for the former captain of PSV.

The frustration with dropping points against Arsenal will also further ensure that the players attempt to record our first victory since winning the league, in the last two matches.

After all this though, we can enjoy the ceremony and have full pride in watching the Reds as champions – as they lift the trophy in front of us all.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley