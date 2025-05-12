Slot shares private message for Conor Bradley after costly Arsenal moment

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield will be remembered for things other than the football, though Arne Slot has now revealed he’s planning a quiet word with one player after a key moment in the match.

Speaking after the game to liverpoolfc.com, Slot was full of praise for young defender Conor Bradley but hinted at a conversation to come following his decisive involvement in the first Arsenal goal:

“He played great [for] 60 or 70 minutes long – although he had to block the cross for the 2-1, but I will tell him [that] this week. He played really well and then afterwards.”

The Liverpool boss made it clear that the Northern Irishman had shone for much of the contest but suggested the youngster was at fault in the build-up to Arsenal’s opening goal.

The Dutchman’s comments underline his belief in the right-back’s long-term talent — but also show that standards remain sky-high at Anfield, with the 46-year-old ready to have honest discussions even with his brightest prospects.

Conor Bradley played well but still has areas to improve

The match will be remembered for the reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s substitution onto the pitch and whilst that was nothing to do with our No.84 – he did facilitate this moment.

Arne Slot admitted that the Scouser came on in the game because Conor Bradley is not fit enough to play a full 90 minutes at the moment.

Jamie Carragher has called out the supporters who did boo our own player, leading to many thinking we may not see the England international on the pitch again.

If this is the case, let’s hope it’s mainly down to Bradley being in fine form and fitness.

