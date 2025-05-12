“He’s a big boy…” – Danny Murphy laments ‘sad’ Trent situation but understands fans’ feelings

Image via BBC Sport and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Danny Murphy has lamented the ‘sad’ manner of how Trent Alexander-Arnold’s successful Liverpool career is coming to an end.

After eight years in which he’s won two Premier Leagues, the Champions League and several other trophies, the 26-year-old has now tarnished his legacy in the eyes of many supporters by leaving his hometown club on a free transfer at the end of this season, most likely for Real Madrid.

A large number of fans at Anfield made no secret of their disdain for the Reds’ vice-captain by booing him when he came on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, with the antagonistic reaction questioned by Jamie Carragher and numerous other pundits.

What has Danny Murphy said about Alexander-Arnold being booed?

When asked for his take on the situation, Murphy gave a measured response as he empathised with Liverpool supporters and admitted that Alexander-Arnold will need to take ownership of his career choice.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, the former Reds midfielder said: “I was expecting some negative reaction and I get why, but I didn’t expect it to be to the enormity that it was, and the noise that we heard was more than I expected.

“I think it’s sad, really. I think it’s a shame for it to end this way when he’s had so much success, but he’s a big boy. He’s made his decision. You can’t please everyone all the time and he’s got to hold his head up high and carry on his career.

“It’s a difficult one and a sad one, because when a player gives so much and has so much success, ideally you want it to end in a nice way, but it’s just not happening.”

A mature reflection from Murphy

In stark contrast to how his former Anfield teammate Michael Owen has hit out at Liverpool supporters for taking umbrage at the manner of Alexander-Arnold’s departure, Murphy has given a mature take which shows that he understands the general temperature among the fan base.

Yes, it’s sad to see a player who was adored by Kopites for so long now being harangued and ruining his legacy, but the harsh reality is that the vice-captain has brought that upon himself by walking away from his boyhood club on a free transfer in the prime of his career, and at a time when the Reds have been successful.

It’s entirely up to him to decides what he wants to do, but with that comes an acceptance that the fans who once cheered his name now feel betrayed, and justifiably so.

Andy Robertson’s post-match comments highlight just how much Alexander-Arnold will be missed by his teammates, and not just for his footballing qualities, but in Conor Bradley we already have a player ready to step up and fill the void.

Liverpool have overcome the exits of many a club legend in the past, and they’ll do the same with someone who could’ve had legendary status but chose to throw that away by (almost certainly) fleeing to Madrid instead.