Liverpool could agree early transfer this May as insider confirms pressing deadline

Liverpool may opt to end Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stay at Anfield early if reports are to be believed.

The Scouse Academy graduate has been subjected to mixed treatment from the fanbase after officially deciding to allow his contract to run down this summer.

Real Madrid look bolt-on to secure the soon-to-be free agent’s signature on a free transfer in the upcoming window.

However, the approaching Club World Cup campaign is already presenting a fresh concern.

Liverpool prepared to accelerate Trent Alexander-Arnold exit

Liverpool fans could be clearly heard booing Alexander-Arnold as he made his way onto the pitch against Arsenal.

Whilst there are different viewpoints on how to treat a footballer still wearing the famous red shirt, one can understand the difficult emotions around the impending exit.

It’s difficult to see how Arne Slot can keep relying on our No.66 for the remainder of the season without tainting what should be a blissful time for the club and all associated.

We’ve just won our second Premier League title in five years, but the reality of Trent’s exit is proving to be an unwelcome distraction.

In which case, it makes sense that the club is reportedly, according to Football Insider, ready to receive a nominal fee to expedite the fullback’s departure.

When does the Club World Cup start?

The Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13. The competition is being hosted in the USA, with 32 teams from across the globe set to battle out.

Liverpool will not play a part in the upcoming tournament.

How much will Real Madrid pay?

There’s no suggestion from Pete O’Rourke as to the kind of fee Liverpool can expect to receive.

BBC Sport reported that a fee of around £850,000 for Trent Alexander-Arnold is under consideration at Real Madrid. Plus, Los Blancos would allegedly be open to paying the remaining wages we owe the 26-year-old.

Liverpool player Wages (p/w) Mo Salah £400,000 Virgil van Dijk £350,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 Andy Robertson £160,000

* Liverpool player wages from the 2024/25 season (courtesy of Capology)

Of course, there’s no denying that it would be such a shame for a player of the vice-captain’s magnitude to end his Anfield career this way.

But for the sake of the two remaining Premier League games that’ll have no bearing on our 2024/25 campaign, it’s a move that would probably be in the best interests of all parties concerned.

