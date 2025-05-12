‘Advanced talks’: Sky Sports journo drops evening Liverpool transfer bombshell ahead of Trent exit

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly zeroing in on the man they believe can replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

The 26-year-old fullback is due to depart the Merseysiders at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in late June.

Real Madrid, however, may look to expedite the process ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup. Liverpool are reportedly open to signing off on Alexander-Arnold’s early exit.

Liverpool are closing in on Jeremie Frimpong

We’ve seen a handful of names already linked with filling some big shoes at L4 this summer.

Monaco’s Vanderson (23) and Martim Fernandes (19) are among the names to have allegedly been discussed.

One report on X (formerly Twitter) from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, however, would appear to indicate that Liverpool have pushed Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong right to the top of the pile.

In fact, ‘advanced talks’ have allegedly ‘already taken place’.

🚨🔴 Understand Liverpool are seriously pursuing Jeremie #Frimpong. Advanced talks have already taken place. Following detailed analysis and due to his availability, he is currently one of the top options for #LFC to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong is… pic.twitter.com/R7CrlFbN8c — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 12, 2025

How much will Frimpong cost Liverpool?

The information in question has, in fairness, been corroborated by the well-regarded transfer news chief Fabrizio Romano.

Frimpong can be captured this summer for a release clause reportedly valued around the €35m-40m [£29.4m-33.6m] mark.

The 24-year-old wing-back is understood to be open to an Anfield switch this summer.

Is he a true replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

It would be disingenuous of us to suggest that Liverpool are getting a “true” Trent Alexander-Arnold successor.

Whilst there are some similarities – chiefly both players’ interest in roaming into the opposition’s third – we’re talking about fundamentally different footballers.

In Leverkusen’s set-up, the Dutchman operates like a right winger at times, utilising his sheer pace and acceleration to tear down the right flank and engage in 1v1s.

Jeremie Frimpong stats in 2024/25 48 appearances (3,457 minutes) 5 goals 12 assists

You might argue Jeremie Frimpong is more of a “Jurgen Klopp player” than one suited to the less-is-more approach under Arne Slot.

Whilst the Bundesliga star is still capable of supplying a cross into the box, he’s far less likely to impact the game from deep as his world-class Liverpool counterpart can with his world-class passing range and vision.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile