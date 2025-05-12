Red-hot Luis Diaz makes Liverpool contract talks promise in post-match interview on Sunday

Image via Telemundo Deportes

Luis Diaz has made no secret of his desire to remain with Liverpool for the long-term amid some recent speculation over his future.

Over the past week, CaughtOffside reported that Al-Hilal remain hopeful of luring the Reds forward to the Saudi Pro League and that, while Arne Slot very much wants to keep the player, an offer in the region of €80m (£68m) could give FSG food for thought.

The Colombian has another two years remaining on his current contract, and while some teammates see their deals expiring in the meantime, discussions over a possible renewal ought to be on the agenda in the foreseeable future.

Diaz hoping to extend Liverpool contract

After scoring in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, Diaz spoke with Telemundo Deportes and proclaimed that he and club chiefs will ‘talk’ about extending his deal at Anfield, with the 28-year-old expressing a desire to remain on Merseyside for another while yet.

The Reds’ number 7 said (translated from Spanish): “Since the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy and calm and enjoying the football played at this great team. We’ll be talking about it [contract renewal]; we’ll talk about it. For me, I’d stay however many years it takes.

“It also depends on the club, everything. These are details that are worked out separately, but I’m very calm, happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

Hopefully Diaz will have his future sorted sooner rather than later

Diaz couldn’t have made his wishes any clearer in that post-match interview, and if he can extrapolate his current run of form consistently across the 2025/26 season, then a contract extension should be a formality.

His goal against Arsenal was his fourth in five games and made it seven matches out of eight in which he’s either scored or assisted, with the Colombian finishing the campaign with even more of a flourish than how he started it (Transfermarkt).

His comments about wanting to stay for ‘however many years it takes’ feel especially pertinent in the wake of Trent Alexander-Arnold opting to see out his deal and leave in the summer, a stance which led to the vice-captain being booed by many home fans at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool won’t want to find themselves sailing so close to the wind with key players’ contracts like they did this season, with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk dangerously nearing the expiry of their deals before renewing last month.

If Diaz continues to perform like he has done in recent weeks and wholeheartedly wants to stay on Merseyside, then we expect that Richard Hughes will be entering discussions with him about extending his terms sooner rather than later.