Micah Richards stressed one thing about Anfield’s response to Trent that nobody is talking about

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Micah Richards is eager to draw attention to one thing about the reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield on Sunday which has largely gone unnoticed.

When the Reds’ vice-captain was introduced as a substitute midway through the second half, he was met by an audible chorus of boos from home fans who feel scorned by the manner of his impending departure from the club.

However, it was noted by Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle that there were ‘some cheers’ in the stadium as well, with a number of LFC supporters keen to stick by the 26-year-old while he’s still playing for the Premier League champions.

The negative response from much of Anfield towards Alexander-Arnold has dominated the media agenda since yesterday’s match, and the topic was inevitably discussed on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football.

Richards noticed some positive reaction towards Trent at Anfield

Richards – who was at the game on punditry duty for Sky Sports – felt that the jeers for the Liverpool right-back were disappointing, but he also wanted to point out that the reaction from the stands wasn’t wholly unfavourable.

The 36-year-old said: “I was at the game and, to be fair, there were a lot of people clapping, so you’ve got to give the balance to it.”

Some Liverpool fans continue to give Alexander-Arnold their backing

It’s impossible to quantify exactly how many fans at Anfield booed Alexander-Arnold yesterday and how many cheered or clapped him onto the pitch, but while the negative reaction naturally stood out and made headline news, it’s important to acknowledge that the crowd wasn’t 100% against the departing vice-captain.

Within reason and decency, Liverpool supporters are free to exercise their own stance on the 26-year-old’s decision to leave the club, whether they want to keep backing him while he’s with the Reds and show gratitude for what he’s done over the past few years, or whether he’s persona non grata for the way in which he’s severing his ties with LFC.

Irrespestive of their individual views on the situation, one thing which has rightly annoyed many Kopites is the widespread lecturing from pundits and rival followers who’ve taken it upon themselves to pontificate as to how they think fans should behave towards the right-back.

Credit to Richards for pointing out that, while it mightn’t have been 50-50, there was a balance of opinion from the stands at Anfield when Alexander-Arnold came off the bench against Arsenal.