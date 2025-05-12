Andy Robertson’s response to Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed at Anfield was exemplary

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson delivered a classy take on the rancour which was directed at Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

A week after announcing his decision to leave the Reds on a free transfer at the end of the season, the right-back was audibly booed by numerous fans at Anfield when he came on as a substitute midway through the second half.

Jamie Carragher and other pundits have voiced their dismay at the vitriolic reaction towards the 26-year-old, while Arne Slot pragmatically insisted that the decision to introduce him yesterday was purely to try and win the match.

Robertson hurt by Alexander-Arnold booing

Robertson spoke to Sky Sports after the game and, while he seemed hurt by the crowd’s jeering of his teammate, he maturely acknowledged that everyone is free to have their own opinions on the manner of Alexander-Arnold’s impending Liverpool exit.

The Reds left-back said: “There’s a lot of emotion around it, and I think it’s crucial in these moments that I don’t tell you how to feel and you don’t tell me how to feel about it, so all I can tell you is how I feel about it.

“First of all, I’m disappointed to lose my best mate in the game. We’ve done it all together. He’s an amazing player and amazing person. He’s made me a better player and that’s from the bottom of my heart. He’s taken me to levels I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years.

“Of course it’s an emotional decision and, for Trent, it’s not been an easy one; of course it’s not, but he’s made the decision.

“It’s not nice to see your friend get booed. It wasn’t nice but, like I said, we can’t tell people how to act. I can tell you how I feel about it – I’m extremely proud of him and what he’s done for this club. I love him as a friend, I love him as a player, and he’ll be missed as one of my best friends in the game.”

A mature and classy take from Robertson

Whatever your own feelings about Alexander-Arnold might be, this was an exemplary response from Robertson to what must be an uncomfortable situation for the England international’s teammates.

The duo have shared a dressing room at Liverpool for eight years and won numerous trophies together, so it’s natural that the Scot will be sad to see a long-term colleague leaving, particularly in such tainted circumstances.

However, that’s something the Reds’ number 66 has brought upon himself by departing his hometown club on a free transfer – almost certainly for Real Madrid – and nullifying his past proclamations of loyalty towards LFC.

Robertson has also gotten it bang-on by insisting that nobody should be lecturing Kopites on how they feel about Alexander-Arnold’s exit from Anfield. It’s a refreshing antidote to the lengthy queue of pundits who’ve been all too happy to pontificate on the matter.

The vice-captain has undoubtedly scorned a lot of people with his career decision and will need to own the consequences of it, but there’s no mistaking that he’ll be missed by the teammates he’s leaving behind.