Arne Slot confirms if Alexander-Arnold will ever play for Liverpool again

The reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for Liverpool against Arsenal has split a fanbase and whether you agree with it or not, it’s the topic of the weekend.

His substitution took all focus away from the game and it seems like the best way to guarantee that this won’t happen again, especially during our title-lifting day, is to not play him again.

Arne Slot was approached with this thought after the 2-2 draw with the Gunners and he said (via liverpoolfc.com):

“The thing I consider is I want to win a game of football and if we think we can win this one with Trent, I owe it to his teammates and to the fans, because they hired me to win as many games of football as possible.

“If I think there is a better chance of winning it with Trent, I will. If I think – which I don’t – that it is a distraction or whatever can happen for us not to play a good game of football, then I might, might, might make another decision.

“But I think Trent showed today why I brought him in because he was very close with a few fantastic crosses for us to win the game.”

It seems as though the Dutchman has his decision made in that the England international will be used, most likely off the bench, for the final two games of the campaign.

However, that doesn’t mean that it won’t change between now and the 25th of May.

Arne Slot has a huge decision on his hands with Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 46-year-old has already said he doesn’t regret bringing the right back onto the pitch on Sunday though once the dust settles, this could be something he regrets.

Our new head coach has been close to perfect in his first season at Anfield but many will perceive the decision to bring our vice captain onto the pitch, as a mistake.

Jamie Carragher doesn’t agree with booing your own player and many others in and outside of the stadium will share this opinion.

However, there are many on the other side of the camp too and it feels like the safest way to appease everyone is to just leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the team.

We had an amazing day against Tottenham and the Crystal Palace match will be another party, the games don’t mean anything though so why cause this unnecessary negativity at what should be a joyous time.

