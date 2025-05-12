Van Dijk insists Alexander-Arnold exit won’t overshadow title party

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool’s title celebrations will not be dampened by the departure of full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old Scouser confirmed last week that he will leave Anfield when his contract ends in June, with a move to Real Madrid widely anticipated.

He returned to action off the bench during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, where his appearance was met by a mixture of boos and applause.

Van Dijk, who will lift the Premier League trophy as Liverpool captain this season, admitted the squad are disappointed to lose such a key player but is determined the exit won’t cast a shadow over the end-of-season festivities.

“We want to win two more games and after the final whistle, including him [Alexander-Arnold], lift the trophy up and celebrate like we have never done before,” the Dutch defender said via BBC Sport.

An open-top bus parade is scheduled in the city the day after our final league fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday 25 May, where supporters will be able to salute our record-equalling 20th English league title.

When asked if Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure could dampen the occasion, Van Dijk replied: “I don’t think so. It shouldn’t. There’s a lot more players that also deserve an amazing day.”

Reflecting on the boos directed at his team-mate, Van Dijk added: “The [crowd] reaction happened. He has to deal with it. We as a team have to deal with that as well.

“I wasn’t really expecting something, to be honest, but I think maybe he expected this. It’s not easy, not at all. We’re here for him anyway.

“We are gutted that he’s not here with us next year because he’s a fantastic player with outstanding, exceptional qualities that we have seen over the last seven years.”

It seems clear that the squad were upset to see and hear the reaction for our No.66 and with our head coach being forced to address whether he will ever play for the Reds again, it seems clear that his teammates want him on the pitch.

Van Dijk, who recently signed a two-year extension at Anfield, stressed that his own situation — and that of Mo Salah, who also extended his contract — cannot be compared to Alexander-Arnold’s.

“Everyone shares different opinions and he feels like he has done it all, and he did it, and he wants to try something different,” he explained.

“You are speaking about one of the biggest clubs of all in Real Madrid, who he might go to as I read in the media.

“I was sorting my own stuff out. I had to secure my future as well and I was quite busy doing that.

“There were loads of other options, but Liverpool is the place for me.”

As much as this was an attempt from the defender to take criticism away from the England international, the fact that he turned down many suitors to remain a Red just shows the loyalty our No.4 possesses.

Whilst the 33-year-old is committed to the club and is looking ahead to the summer transfer window, the Scouser has decided to turn his back on his city.

