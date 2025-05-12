Van Dijk delivers verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold and sends Liverpool transfer message

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has spoken out as Liverpool prepare for a pivotal summer, following the departure of one of the club’s most influential players.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Anfield, all eyes now turn to how the Reds will respond — and the captain has been clear about what he feels is needed to stay at the top.

“It has to be a big summer and I trust the club and the people who make the decisions to do the right thing,” Van Dijk told Lewis Steele after the draw with Arsenal.

“As champions it is a very difficult task to remain champions but I feel with additions we can make that step up.

“It’s something to look forward to, it’s very exciting and it’s an exciting time to be associated with Liverpool.”

Despite the backlash over the booing of the right back, the Dutchman reaffirmed his commitment to the club: “For me there is no other place to be at this point.”

Liverpool secured the Premier League title this season and will now look to strengthen the squad ahead of next year’s defence — with the Dutchman’s comments only adding fuel to the summer transfer speculation.

Immediately after signing his own contract, the 33-year-old discussed how this is set to be a big summer for the Reds and it seems clear that he’s been told by those within the club that money will be spent.

Whilst some supporters question whether our vice captain will ever play for the club again, our captain has his eyes set on his future as a Red.

Let’s hope we can go on and win the league again next year, with Virgil van Dijk once again at the heart of all the good things from the campaign.

