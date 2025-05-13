‘There is interest’ – Journo confirms PL club are considering £50m move for ‘excellent’ Liverpool ace

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Liverpool ace is believed to be attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Harvey Elliott has started just one league game all season for the Reds and may therefore be seeking a move away from Anfield at the end of the season.

The England youth international, who was also linked with an exit last summer but instead decided to fight for a spot in Arne Slot’s side, is now believed to be the subject of interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“There is interest there, they’re not alone in liking him,” Journalist Graeme Bailey told Molineux News. “A lot of clubs are aware that he is sort of available, I say that, but Liverpool would demand a hefty price tag.

“He’s in a position now where he’s in a quandary, does he move on, is he going to be a first team regular? It’s very hard at Liverpool.

“Wolves are attentive to the situation, they’re aware of him, they think he’d be a good fit. With Cunha going, could he be a Cunha replacement? I think he could. He’s one that Wolves are aware of, and it’s a situation they’re keeping track of.”

Wolves’ main man Matheus Cunha is believed to be closing in on a move to Arsenal so the West Midlands outfit will be looking to sign a replacement.

Liverpool value the attacking midfielder at £50m with Bournemouth and Newcastle some of the other clubs rumoured to be weighing up a move.

At the end of last month our No.19 once again reiterated that he wants his future to be on Merseyside – but with him continuing to struggle to earn regular game time it may only be a matter of time before he changes his mind.

Paul Merson recently claimed that the former Fulham man is ‘excellent’ when he comes off the bench, but struggles to make any sort of impact when named in the starting XI – and that’s a claim most Liverpool fans will struggle to argue with.

Elliott is a boyhood Red and you can see how much he loves the club.

It will therefore be interesting to see what decision is made in the summer.