(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed Curtis Jones’ insane pass v Arsenal; almost assist of the season

Liverpool may have surrendered a two goal lead against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, but there were plenty of positives for Arne Slot to take from the first 45 minutes.

Both of his side’s goals inside the opening quarter of the game were created excellently.

Cody Gakpo headed home a stunning cross from Andy Robertson to get the Reds off the mark before Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai combined brilliantly before Luis Diaz fired home to double the lead.

The Premier League champions could’ve been ahead even earlier in the game however, after Curtis Jones made a simply sensational ‘trivela’ pass to Salah who put it on a plate for Diaz – only for the Colombian to fire straight at David Raya in the visitor’s goal.

Jones’ pass, was similar to the sort of pass often produced by the Egyptian King, and just goes to show the immense vision the Academy graduate possesses.

All the talk after the game may have been about the booing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but there were glimpses of what the other Scouser in our team can produce at times.

Our No.17 may hold on to the ball for too long at times, or overplay when in dangerous positions in his own area, but he definitely has the skillset required to be a vital player for Slot and Co. in the coming seasons and we really hope he can become exactly that!

Check the pass below via @BradleyLFC24v3 on X: