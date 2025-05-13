Jeremie Frimpong’s agent may have added fuel to transfer fire with two-word Instagram post

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a serious transfer target for Liverpool, and his agent’s social media activity may have added further fuel to that particular fire.

On Monday evening, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that the Anfield hierarchy have been in ‘advanced talks’ over the possible summer signing of the Bayer Leverkusen right-back ahead of a prospective swoop for the Dutchman, who has a release clause of around €35m-40m [£29.4m-£33.6m].

The 24-year-old would qualify as a homegrown or association-trained player for the Reds’ Premier League and Champions League squads due to his nine-year involvement in Manchester City’s academy in the 2010s, which could be significant in the wake of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving.

Frimpong’s agent posts cryptic Instagram story

Frimpong’s agent Jeffrey Lemmert posted to his Instagram story on Monday morning with an image and caption which has caught the attention of many Liverpool supporters in the midst of the increasingly hot transfer links.

The executive director of Prolific Sports Group shared a photo which appears to have been taken from a moving car (allegedly in the northwest of England) along with the grammatically suspect message ‘We working’ followed by hourglass and rock climbing emojis.

Frimpong transfer speculation is bound to intensift after agent’s Instagram activity

Of course, there’s every chance that Lemmert’s Instagram activity has absolutely nothing to do with Frimpong and that it’s merely coincidental.

However, in this day and age, for the agent of a high-profile footballer to post such a thing while his client is at the epicentre of transfer speculation will inevitably garner attention and be interpreted as a hint of a move possibly taking place.

Plettenberg has noted that the 24-year-old ‘is planning to move this summer’, and for Liverpool to already be in ‘advanced talks’ over a prospective swoop for the Dutchman is a sure sign of genuine interest in the player.

As much as we rate Conor Bradley and would be happy to see him being trusted as the Reds’ first-choice right-back from next season, his injury record and Alexander-Arnold’s exit would make an addition in that part of the squad more than advisable.

If that is to be Frimpong – a Bundesliga winner coming into his peak footballing years and with a remarkable G/A output for a full-back – it’d represent an excellent coup by Richard Hughes quite early in the summer and signal that the Premier League champions mean business ahead of their title defence in 2025/26.