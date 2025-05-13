Jeremie Frimpong has already made Liverpool feelings clear as Leverkusen talks escalate

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

As speculation of a potential summer move for Jeremie Frimpong intensifies, it’s worth remembering that the Bayer Leverkusen right-back has previously expressed a desire to play for Liverpool.

Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano have both indicated that the Reds are in an advanced stage of negotiations to try and sign the Netherlands international, and German outlet Kicker even claimed that the 24-year-old is ‘on the verge of’ agreeing a transfer to Anfield.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Merseyside, there’s scope for a positional alternative to come in and take his place, either in the starting XI or the squad (if Arne Slot were to put his faith in Conor Bradley).

Frimpong had wanted to join Liverpool before

Frimpong actually revealed earlier this year that, as a youngster, he wanted to join Liverpool from a range of options presented to him at an underage tournament, only for logistical problems to instead lead him towards Manchester City.

In late January, the Netherlands international told Rising Ballers: “There were scouts there like Liverpool, Bolton, Man City and a lot more. I chose Liverpool first. I was going to sign for them but back then, driving wasn’t a thing. My family wasn’t driving and it was far.

“Obviously Man City was local so I tried Man City next, and then it made more sense. It was 15 minutes on the bus, so yeah.”

Will Frimpong finally get his move to Liverpool this summer?

Having been denied the chance to sign for Liverpool in his childhood, could Frimpong finally get his move to Anfield this summer?

There’d be plenty of familiar faces waiting for him if he does, with three of his Netherlands teammates in Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch all playing for the Reds. Indeed, at the Oranje’s last camp in March, a video clip went viral which shows the latter being warmly greeted by the Leverkusen defender saying “You alright, la’?” in an unmistakable Scouse accent!

The 24-year-old would come to Merseyside armed with an array of top-level experience from his time in Germany, having starred in his club’s unbeaten Bundesliga triumph last season and played in the Europa League final, and he’d represent a readymade replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

When trying to entice transfer targets over the next few months, Richard Hughes can (and ought to) use the trump card of Liverpool being Premier League champions and duly proving that they can win major silverware.

Plenty of stars seem to be aligning for the Reds to get this prospective deal done, not least Frimpong’s previously stated desire to represent the most successful club in English football. Let’s hope that the Anfield hierarchy don’t let a golden opportunity slip!