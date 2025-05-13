Liverpool could risk losing yet another player to Real Madrid unless they give him one thing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could reportedly be waiting in the wings to pounce if one Liverpool player is unable to agree a new contract at the club.

It’s a storyline which sounds eerily familiar to Reds supporters in the wake of the lengthy and acrimonious saga involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, and an update from one transfer insider suggests that lightning could strike yet again in that regard in the next 12 months.

Real Madrid lurking as Konate contract talks hit impasse

According to TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, the Merseysiders’ contract talks with Ibrahima Konate aren’t progressing as quickly as they’d like, having remained virtually stagnant since January.

The French defender has just over a year remaining on his current deal at Liverpool, and he’s now believed to be demanding a substantial pay rise which’d make him one of the highest earners in Arne Slot’s squad.

The 25-year-old isn’t short of admirers who might be waiting to exploit any breakdown in negotiations at Anfield, with Real Madrid understood to be particularly keen, as are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds’ Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City are also keeping a watching brief on the centre-back’s situation.

Konate would be justified in seeking significant wage increase

With Alexander-Arnold poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, it’d frustrate the life out of Liverpool fans if the same were to happen with Konate next summer unless a contract extension can be agreed in the meantime.

Footballers who demand significant pay increases can often be perceived as greedy, but in the context of the Reds’ current wage structure, our number 5 is quite entitled to seek greater reimbursement if he’s to pen a new deal.

According to Capology, he’s currently paid £70,000 per week. That’s less than Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez (neither of whom have been regular starters this season) and not even half the weekly wage of Federico Chiesa, whose five Premier League appearances have all been as a substitute.

It’s not specified exactly what figure Konate is seeking, but if he’s to be among Liverpool’s highest-paid players, realistically that’d see his salary more than doubled – even once Alexander-Arnold goes, there’ll still be seven members of Slot’s squad on £150,000-a-week or greater (Capology).

The Frenchman has been an integral figure in the Reds’ top-flight triumph this term, with only four teammates exceeding his tally of 28 league starts (WhoScored), and he’s now at an age where he’s coming into his peak footballing years.

Unless his wage demands are completely unreasonable, we imagine that FSG ought to be able to faciliate what he’s asking so that his payment status is more in line with his importance to the club. Let’s not give Real Madrid a sniff of a chance of luring him away like they’ve effectively done with Alexander-Arnold!