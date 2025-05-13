Liverpool favourite makes Arne Slot admission as signs of disappointment seep through

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has had an impressive campaign under Arne Slot but the Hungarian has hinted at disappointment with the season as a whole.

The midfielder has so far registered seven goals and nine assists (across all competitions) this term and threw in a solid display during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

The former RB Leipzig man often helps his teammates press from the front with his energy and intensity and the Reds don’t seem as fluid when he’s not on the pitch.

Since Slot’s arrival in the summer, our No.8 has flourished in a slightly more advanced role and although Liverpool have already secured their 20th league title, being dumped out of the Champions League by PSG and losing to Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley, means the Liverpool head coach’s debut season on Merseyside wasn’t as good as it could’ve been in Szoboszlai’s eyes.

“Well, he was a new coach coming in with a new system of playing football, a new idea about playing football. What he had in his head, in his mind, he tried to give everything as soon as possible to the players and see how it worked,” the 24-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com.

“And, yes, it looks like it worked! It’s unbelievable what he has done and what we have done until now, although personally I think we could have a better season even than this.”

The £60m dynamo also commented on the relationship Slot shares with the Liverpool squad.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp was hard enough, never mind making the jump to a huge club in the Reds but it’s the Dutchman’s honesty which has shone through to the midfielder.

“I think he has a good relationship with everybody,” Szoboszlai continued. “Of course, as a manager, it’s hard because you always have to choose your first 11 and then you have to choose your five subs and then you still have 20-25 guys in the squad. So, it is never easy for a coach, but I think as a group we can manage it quite well.

“Like I say, he has a good relationship with everyone, he’s honest with everyone and he will tell you if you are in a good way but he will also tell you if you’re in a bad way.”

It just goes to show the standards the Hungarian demands from both himself and his teammates that he’s not fully content with what we’ve achieved this term.

He’s had a superb campaign and has grown into a vital player for the club – and we look forward to seeing much more of him in the coming years.