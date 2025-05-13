Sky reporter: Liverpool in ‘pole position’ for £50m transfer swoop; decision ‘expected soon’

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be edging closer to an early summer swoop for Jeremie Frimpong, with a surge in updates to that effect over the past 24 hours, and the Reds could be in line for another defensive acquisition to go along with the Bayer Leverkusen right-back.

With contract talks for Ibrahima Konate reportedly hitting an impasse due to the player’s wage demands, there could potentially be a need to reinforce in the centre of defence in case an agreement isn’t struck with the Frenchman, or indeed if any of our other options in that part of the squad were to depart.

To that effect, Richard Hughes is seemingly wasting no time in trying to offset any potential losses at centre-back.

Liverpool ‘in pole position’ to sign Dean Huijsen

On Tuesday morning, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Dean Huijsen.

The journalist reported that the Reds and Arsenal are ‘currently in pole position’ to sign the Bournemouth defender, with a decision ‘expected soon‘.

While Real Madrid also ‘remain keen’ on the 20-year-old, Bayern Munich appear to be out of the running as they’d need to sell players urgently in order to bring him in, with the Bundesliga champions instead focusing on a prospective free transfer swoop for Jonathan Tah.

The Cherries centre-back has a release clause of £50m which can be paid in three instalments, which could help Liverpool in their efforts to snap him up relatively quickly if they can fend off the Gunners.

Huijsen would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool

The utopian scenario for the Premier League champions is that they beat Arsenal to the punch for Huijsen, agree a new long-term contract for Konate, and have the Spain international learn from him and Virgil van Dijk before stepping up to a more senior role once the veteran Reds captain departs at a later stage.

The Bournemouth defender has been excellent in his first season in English football, with many of his underlying performance metrics marking him out as one of Europe’s best players in his position even at his tender age.

As per FBref, Huijsen ranks among the top 7% of centre-backs in the five main European leagues over the past year with his match averages for non-penalty goals (0.12), shot-creating actions (1.63), progressive carries (1.55), interceptions (1.94) and clearances (7.16).

Defensively sound, comfortable in possession and capable of making an impact in the final third, the 20-year-old already seems to be well on his way to being the complete package for a player in his position.

If Liverpool can get the better of Arsenal in the transfer face for the Bournemouth youngster while also bringing in Frimpong, that’d represent an exceptional double coup by Hughes and set us up nicely for a very productive summer!