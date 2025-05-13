BBC reporter: Premier League hotshot would be ‘intrigued’ by prospective Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Premier League striker would be ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of signing for Liverpool, but such a move seems unlikely to happen this summer.

That’s according to BBC reporter Sami Mokbel, who’s been addressing the immediate future of Alexander Isak amid a deluge of transfer speculation surrounding the Newcastle hotshot.

The Reds are among the clubs who’ve been strongly linked with the 25-year-old in recent months, but with The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards indicating that it could take at least £150m to even bring St James’ Park chiefs to the negotiating table, a move for the Swede realistically seems to be out of reach.

Isak would be ‘intrigued’ by prospective Liverpool transfer

Mokbel addressed readers’ questions in a transfer Q&A for BBC Sport on Tuesday, and he was asked about the likelihood of Isak leaving the Magpies this summer.

The journalist replied: “It is my information that Isak would be intrigued by the prospect of joining say Liverpool or Arsenal, but there are absolutely no indications that the Swede would actively agitate a move.

“If there is any chance Isak goes, and I think those chances are remotely slim, it would be on Newcastle’s terms – and they would be astronomical terms. Their stance may be weakened slightly if they miss out on Champions League football this season but, even then, it’s hard to see a scenario in which Isak goes.

“Next summer, when Isak has two years left on his deal, would provide his suitors with a more realistic opportunity of luring him away from St James’ Park.”

Liverpool would find it very difficult to sign Isak this summer

With Isak’s tally of 23 Premier League goals this season surpassed only by Mo Salah, it’s totally understandable why a club of Liverpool’s stature would be linked so intensely with the Newcastle striker.

However, if the Magpies are demanding at least £150m just to even entertain the idea of selling him, it’s hard to see the Reds paying out that much on one player when they’re actively pursuing other transfer targets such as Jeremie Frimpong.

Also, as Mokbel pointed out, the 25-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, so the Tyneside club firmly hold the balance of power in terms of his future, and it seems that the Sweden international is unlikely to knock down the door and demand a transfer this summer.

With Isak realistically unattainable and Darwin Nunez reliably tipped to leave Anfield, Liverpool may need to turn their attention elsewhere if they want to recruit a centre-forward between June and August.

Benjamin Sesko’s name has done the rounds of late, and he could be just as prolific an alternative for only half the reported asking price for the Newcastle hitman. Maybe that’s where Richard Hughes ought to pounce if he’s on the hunt for a striker over the summer transfer window.