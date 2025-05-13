‘Surprised if that doesn’t happen’ – Reliable reporter fully expects Liverpool to get one deal done

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

There could be a significant defensive reshuffle at Liverpool this summer, akin to the midfield overhaul which took place two years ago.

We know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving, with Kostas Tsimikas also expected to depart (Sky Sports) and the likes of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah potentially attracting interest from elsewhere.

In terms of prospective incomings, the Reds’ pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong now seems to be quite advanced, while the Premier League champions are also ‘in pole position’ alongside Arsenal to snap up Dean Huijsen, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Those two potential signings would see Liverpool reinforce at right-back and centre-back, and a reliable reporter also expects a new face to come in on the left-hand side of defence.

Liverpool backed to sign Milos Kerkez

Speaking about the Reds’ potential summer business on The Transfers Podcast, Jonathan Northcroft is confident that Arne Slot’s side will recruit Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The Times reporter said: “I think they’re going to bring in Kerkez. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen at left-back.

“Quite a bit might hinge on any deals they can do at the top of the pitch to flip Darwin Nunez, maybe change another one and get another force in up there. If they get those right, then I think the rest of the league is in trouble.”

Liverpool could be in for a radical defensive reshuffle this summer

Two years ago, Liverpool were obliged to construct a whole new midfield in one transfer window following a spate of departures that summer and an on-field malaise in that area of the pitch during the underwhelming 2022/23 season.

The Reds’ current defence isn’t in anywhere near as dire a need of surgery, but to go into the new campaign with Frimpong, Huijsen and Kerkez added to Slot’s options at the back would represent a serious statement of intent from Richard Hughes.

It’d also refresh that part of the squad with three new faces who still have the bulk of their careers ahead of them and provide a succession plan for life after Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson (aged 33 and 31 respectively).

With Tsimikas reliably expected to depart in the summer, bringing in his Bournemouth counterpart would immediately give us a senior left-back replacement who could do what the Greek Scouser has never managed and establish himself as a fixed starter in that position at Anfield.

We’ve had enough near-misses before to avoid jumping the gun on incoming transfers and celebrating too early (remember Moises Caicedo?), so we’ll park our excitement until any of the prospective signings are made official, but all the indications are that Liverpool will be quite proactive in the upcoming transfer window!