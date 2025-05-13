‘Understand…’ – Romano posts morning update on Jeremie Frimpong as Liverpool deal edges closer

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool appear to be edging closer all the time to concluding an early summer deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong.

Following Florian Plettenberg’s revelation on Monday evening that ‘advanced talks’ have already taken place between the relevant parties, there’s been further indications that the Reds seem to be making significant progress in their pursuit of the Bayer Leverkusen right-back.

On Tuesday morning, Fabrizio Romano took to social media with an update on the Premier League champions’ efforts to snap up the 24-year-old as an immediate replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

What has Romano said about Frimpong and Liverpool?

The Italian transfer reporter posted on X: “Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong after contacts reported last week. Understand #LFC approached Bayer Leverkusen to discuss €35m release clause structure. Talks also underway on player side with Frimpong keen on joining Liverpool.”

German publication Kicker has gone even further by claiming this morning that the Netherlands international is ‘on the verge’ of joining the Reds, with ‘only a few final details’ left to be resolved before signing a projected five-year contract.

Liverpool seem tantalisingly close to early summer swoop for Frimpong

With several journalists and media outlets now indicating that Liverpool already appear to be in the latter stages of their pursuit of Frimpong, it looks increasingly as though Richard Hughes could pull off an eye-catching transfer coup right at the start of the summer.

It’d make for a huge contrast to last year, when the only two incoming transfers that the Reds completed weren’t until the final week of August, and it could also represent an immediate signal of intent from the club’s sporting director ahead of the market reopening in June.

Having won the Premier League in dominant fashion, there seems to be a determination from the Anfield hierarchy to build from a position of great strength this summer and put further distance between Arne Slot’s side and the chasing pack for 2025/26.

If Liverpool can get Frimpong signed in the coming weeks, it’d quickly make up for the loss of Alexander-Arnold at right-back and prove that those in the boardroom in L4 have swiftly moved on from the seemingly Madrid-bound England international.

Not long after securing contract extensions for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, completing a move for the Leverkusen powerhouse for around €35m (£29.5m) would represent another excellent coup by Hughes.