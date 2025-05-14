‘Mouth open for an hour’ – Van Basten left speechless by Arne Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s growing reputation as a tactical innovator has earned admiration from one of football’s most iconic figures — Marco van Basten.

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan has revealed that Van Basten, the former AC Milan striker, was left in awe of our head coach during a televised appearance in the Netherlands.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport, Van der Kraan said: “Slot is, in a way, a genius of exploiting the gaps, the space at the opposition by putting his key players in all kinds of different little formations…

“It often looks the same formation, but Liverpool are never the same formation. Every game he will adjust small details. It’s like a scientist in football.”

Slot’s ability to adapt and manipulate systems caught the attention of Van Basten during a live football panel show, where the then Feyenoord coach went deep into his ideas and tactical blueprints.

Arne Slot impressed the very best with his football mind

Van der Kraan continued: “Marco van Basten was incredibly interested.

“The show turned into Marco van Basten listening with his mouth open for one hour to Arne Slot.

“Slot explained all his ideas, his tactics, how he would change the midfield, how he would create an overload, and Van Basten was absolutely mesmerised and said after the show that it was the best football talker he’d spoken to for many, many years.”

That kind of praise from a three-time Ballon d’Or winner — who held one of the most prestigious technical roles in world football at FIFA — speaks volumes about the 46-year-old’s standing in the modern game.

As our boss revels in winning the Premier League, his final major decisions of the campaign appear to be on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should be playing for the club again.

With Mo Salah full of praise for his new boss though, it’s safe to say he’s got a lot of fans in the dressing room.

You can watch Van der Kraan’s comments on Van Basten and Slot via @5liveSport on X:

'Slot is a genius, he's like a football scientist.' 👨‍🔬 Marcel van der Kraan shares how Arne Slot shocked Dutch legend Marco van Basten with his tactics 😯🇳🇱#BBCFootball #LFC pic.twitter.com/wp1JWF1FnE — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 13, 2025

