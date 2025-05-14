Liverpool journalist outlines what’ll ‘likely’ happen with Jayden Danns this summer

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jayden Danns had many wonderful moments to enjoy in 2024, but the current calendar year hasn’t been kind to him.

From making his senior Liverpool debut and scoring his first goals for the Reds (and playing in our Carabao Cup final triumph at Wembley) 13 months ago, the teenage forward promptly saw his loan move to Sunderland in February scuppered by an ongoing back injury.

The 19-year-old – who Marc Albrighton hailed as a ‘brilliant‘ prospect – never got to feature for the Black Cats, who’ll be in the Championship play-off final on Saturday week, and has spent the past few weeks undergoing rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre.

Danns likely to be loaned out again next season

In the latest instalment of Liverpool Confidential for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele – in conjunction with Dominic King and Aadam Patel – has shared an update on what the club’s hierarchy have planned for Danns over the summer.

It’s reported that the striker is hoping to feature for the Reds in their pre-season tour to Hong Kong and Japan in July, although another loan move for the 2025/26 campaign ‘seems likely’.

Hopefully Danns’ injury troubles will soon be behind him

Even with Darwin Nunez seeming destined for an exit from Anfield this summer, it’s hard to imagine Danns being incorporated as a fully-fledged first-team option for Arne Slot next term, especially after the injury problems he’s endured in recent months.

The ideal scenario is that he’s fit enough to play a part for the Reds in pre-season and will impress sufficiently in the Far East to attract loan offers from Championship or maybe even Premier League clubs looking for a young and hungry striker who’ll be yearning to make up for lost time.

The most crucial thing for the 19-year-old in the next 12 months, though, will be to avoid any further injury issues stunting his progress and preventing him from realising his lofty potential – he’s already scored three goals for Liverpool’s first team in just 193 minutes on the pitch.

Maintaining that average next season (wherever he’s playing) would be an exceedingly difficult feat for Danns, but if he can enjoy regular game-time and contribute a few goals at a steady rate, that’d represent a significant step forward and potentially set him on the path towards a sustained senior career at Anfield.

The youngster is due a turn of good fortune after the cruel luck he’s suffered since the start of 2025. Let’s hope that his star will continue to rise in the coming months, whether that’s with his parent club or (more realistically) with another team on loan.