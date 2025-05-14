Liverpool player handed ban just before season ends after court ruling

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of Liverpool’s key attacking stars has been hit with a suspension just as the season approaches its final two matches – and the punishment follows a controversial courtroom decision.

The player in question is Darwin Nunez, who will now be required to serve the remaining three matches of a five-game international ban issued by Conmebol after an altercation with fans during the Copa America last summer.

The ban stems from an incident in July 2024, when our No.9 was seen physically confronting Colombia supporters in the stands after Uruguay were beaten in the semi-final in Charlotte, USA.

The 25-year-old had already served two games before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) temporarily suspended the ban last October, pending an appeal by the Uruguay FA.

As reported by BBC Sport, that appeal has now been dismissed, and CAS ruled that the actions were “voluntary, violent and unjustified”, stating that the claim of self-defence did not hold up.

Darwin Nunez has been found guilty for his actions in the USA

As a result, the striker will miss his nation’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Venezuela in June, and Peru in September.

Several other Uruguay teammates also received bans, including Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araújo, Mathias Olivera, and Jose Maria Gimenez – though all have now served theirs.

While this ban does not affect Liverpool’s domestic fixtures, it brings renewed focus on Darwin Nunez’s temperament at a crucial time in his Anfield career, especially as speculation continues over his long-term future at the club.

It’s been reported as ‘close to a guarantee’ that the forward will leave Anfield this summer and so this new ban may allow him more time to complete a likely transfer.

