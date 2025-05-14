Report: Liverpool not hanging around as target date set for completing Jeremie Frimpong transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be edging ever closer to their first signing of the summer in Jeremie Frimpong, in the process gaining a certain amount of revenge on Real Madrid.

Since Monday, reliable transfer sources such as Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano have indicated that the Reds are quite advanced in negotiations for the Netherlands international, and German outlet Kicker even reported that the Bayer Leverkusen right-back is ‘on the verge of’ agreeing a move to Anfield.

It now seems that the Merseyside hierarchy have a target date in mind for completing the transaction, and it’s not far away at all.

When do Liverpool hope to complete Frimpong transfer?

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are aiming to finalise the signing of Frimpong before their final match of the season against Crystal Palace on 25 May, with transfer talks now into the ‘final stages’.

The Dutchman was quickly pinpointed as the board’s unanimous choice to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who looks set for a move to Real Madrid. Ironically, Los Blancos had identified the Leverkusen right-back as a target if they hadn’t been able to lure the Reds’ departing vice-captain.

The report claims that LFC will trigger the 24-year-old’s release clause of €40m (£33.7m) and secure his signature on a five-year deal. Personal terms have been agreed for the most part, with agents’ commission the only outstanding matter to settle, and no complications are expected in that regard.

Liverpool chiefs had been eager to move swiftly to wrap up a move for Frimpong, having been aware of Manchester City’s interest in re-signing their former academy player.

Signing Frimpong early would be excellent work by Liverpool

It’d be a tremendous coup for Richard Hughes to finalise the deal for the Leverkusen defender before this season has even finished…and we thought the move for Fabinho in 2018 was done in rapid time!

Having waited until the final week of last summer’s transfer window to complete new signings, the Liverpool sporting director is evidently moving a whole lot quicker this time around, with he and Arne Slot having now had virtually a full year to assess the squad at Anfield and make informed recruitment decisions.

To instantly replace Alexander-Arnold with a player as talented and exciting as Frimpong would continue the enormous feel-good factor from winning the Premier League, and the fact that we’d be getting someone who Real Madrid had eyed as a prospective target would make it all the sweeter.

Assuming there are no late hitches with the transaction, Hughes and his team deserve enormous credit for moving so quickly to snap up the 24-year-old and get the Reds’ summer transfer window off to a roaring start!