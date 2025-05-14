Liverpool’s Transfer Window: Key Moves to Watch and How They Could Shape the 2025/26 Season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into the summer transfer window as reigning Premier League champions, but there’s no time to rest.

With the 2025/26 season fast approaching and ambitions stretching across both domestic and European fronts, the club could be moving quickly to strengthen the squad. Transfers aren’t just about plugging gaps; they’re about staying one step ahead of rivals like Arsenal and Manchester City, who are also expected to spend heavily.

The question now is, can Liverpool get their business done early enough to maintain momentum, or will late-window uncertainty leave gaps in key positions?

A Summer of High Expectations at Liverpool

Fans won’t be satisfied with standing still. After finally reclaiming the league title, the pressure is on to go again, and convincingly. Supporters are expecting big names, bold moves, and a squad which can dominate both in the Premier League and on the European stage.

Fast Deals and the Financial Side of Football

Speed is the name of the game this summer. There were reports that Liverpool have already submitted a formal offer for Kevin De Bruyne, sparking huge debate among fans and pundits alike.

With the Belgian midfielder leaving Man City after years of dominance, a switch to Liverpool would not only be headline-grabbing but also shift the balance of midfield power in the Premier League.

Moves like these don’t just happen overnight – they require swift financial decisions and well-oiled negotiation processes.

Rebuilding the Midfield Engine Room

Liverpool’s latest midfield overhaul began in 2023, and it’s clear that the job isn’t done. While Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have made a telling impact, the addition of a player like De Bruyne would raise the ceiling even higher. Even at 33, he offers a level of vision and control which could be game-changing in tight matches, especially against deep-lying defences.

There’s also chatter around new names like Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, which signals a dual strategy: one eye on experience, the other on the next generation. With Wataru Endō offering short-term depth rather than long-term planning, and Harvey Elliott reportedly coveted by a few Premier League clubs, bringing in midfielders who can both compete now and grow into leadership roles is crucial.

Which Liverpool Players Could Move On?

Every summer sees departures, and this one will be no different at Liverpool. We all know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving, and Caoimhín Kelleher’s exit seems inevitable too, while Darwin Nunez and Kostas Tsmikas have also been reliably tipped to depart.

There have been questions around Ibrahima Konate’s future, as well. The Frenchman is just over 12 months away from the expiry of his contract, and with negotiations reportedly stalling since January, Real Madrid are believed to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old’s situation.

Letting go of big names is never easy, but clearing space for younger players could refresh the squad in all the right ways. If De Bruyne does arrive, it might also signal a stylistic shift which phases out some of the current wide-focused patterns in favour of a more centralised playmaking approach.

Tactical Shifts Under Arne Slot

Arne Slot hasn’t reinvented the wheel since Jürgen Klopp left Liverpool a year ago, but the Dutchman has implemented subtle yet effective tactical tweaks which have helped the Reds to Premier League glory in his first season in charge.

The 46-year-old inherited a strong squad from his predecessor and remained loyal to those who played under the German, but this summer could see the first shift towards an LFC roster in Slot’s own making, and the players he brings in would be tailor-made for his strategical blueprint.

Liverpool will likely be looking at versatile players who can operate across multiple systems and boast an ideal combination of innate talent and tactical flexiblity. The Reds aren’t just building a squad to win in the short-term, but also one which can evolve in time.

Odds for 2025/26: A Tight Title Race?

Much will depend on how the transfer window plays out. Arsenal are expected to bring in another forward, and Man City could well replace De Bruyne with a big name of their own.

For Liverpool, retaining the Premier League title would reuire them to act fast this summer and not rest on their laurels, but instead bolster from a position of strength and become an even more fearsome proposition next season.