David Ornstein explains why Liverpool could find it ‘pretty easy’ to seal deal for 24y/o demon

David Ornstein has explained why one prospective transfer could be ‘pretty easy’ for Liverpool to complete this summer.

The Reds are reportedly getting closer to immediately offsetting the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold with a prospective move for Jeremie Frimpong, with Anfield chiefs apparently confident of finalising a deal for the Bayer Leverkusen right-back before their final match of the season in 11 days’ time.

The LFC hierarchy are also understood to have met with the Dutchman’s teammate Florian Wirtz on Tuesday, with sporting director Richard Hughes seemingly showing plenty of proactivity in seeking to strengthen Arne Slot’s squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Ornstein explains why Liverpool could find it ‘easy’ to sign Frimpong

Ornstein has now specified three reasons as to why Liverpool could have little trouble in bringing Frimpong to Merseyside sooner rather than later.

The Athletic journalist told the Back Pages podcast: “Frimpong is very highly thought of. It’s a pretty easy deal to do.

“It’s a release clause of around €35m (£29.5m). He wants to come. I don’t think his salary is particularly high, and that clause makes it quite clean as well. I don’t know of other clubs really being in for him, as to the extent that Liverpool are.”

So many things are working in Liverpool’s favour with Frimpong pursuit

For the reasons that Ornstein has outlined, Liverpool will rarely have a better chance to execute such an astute signing with such minimal fuss.

At £29.5m, the Reds would be getting an incredibly pacy and prolific right-back replacement for Alexander-Arnold for for only £2m more than the overall price of the deal for which they sold Fabio Carvalho to Brentford last August.

The activation of a release clause should also cut out the haggling which comes with many other transfers, and the player’s apparent desire to join the Premier League champions ought to make the transaction even smoother.

Ornstein’s point about Frimpong’s wage is also pertinent. According to Capology, the Leverkusen defender is currently earning just over £65,000 per week; Liverpool would be able to offer him a substantial increase on that whilst not threatening their robust wage structure.

For all of those reasons, this is a metaphorical open goal for the Anfield hierarchy to exploit. It’d go down as a real missed opportunity if Hughes fails to get a deal over the line, but all the indications are that the Reds’ sporting director will land a bullseye with his shot.