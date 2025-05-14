Real Madrid make brazen Alexander-Arnold request that Liverpool must reject out of hand

Not content with being about to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, Real Madrid have made an additional request to Liverpool which’d involve the Premier League champions obligingly rolling over to have their tummies tickled.
The 26-year-old will walk away from his boyhood club at the end of his contract on 30 June, although Los Blancos are hopeful of fast-tracking his arrival so that he can be registered in time for next month’s Club World Cup.
The Reds are set to demand a €1m (£840,000) compensation fee from the LaLiga giants in order to grant him an early release for the FIFA tournament, but Los Blancos aren’t playing ball with their Merseyside counterparts.
Real Madrid want Liverpool to release Trent early without compensation
On Wednesday afternoon, The Telegraph reported that Real Madrid have asked Liverpool to not only let Alexander-Arnold cancel his contract early, but to do so without having to pay anything to the Premier League champions.
Bernabeu chiefs had contacted the Merseysiders last week and, rather than negotating a nominal fee which could be paid to permit him to play in the Club World Cup, they simply asked if they could have him before the tournament for free.
There have been suggestions that the 26-year-old could forego his wages for the final month of his existing contract, but that can’t happen without LFC’s consent as they hold his registration until the end of June.
Liverpool mustn’t give into brazen Real Madrid request
Just who the hell do Real Madrid think they are?
If they were willing to compensate Liverpool to allow for an early release so that Alexander-Arnold can play in the Club World Cup, we’d have no complaints there, but to request him to sack off the final month of his contract and not pay anything to his current employers is brazen and shameless.
The whole saga has been bitter enough without this additional hand grenade being thrown into the mix, and we’d understand if Reds supporters just want him gone so that they can move on from the long-running soap opera and invest their time and energy into those who are committed to the Anfield cause.
If Real Madrid think they can dictate the terms of this regrettable transfer and that LFC should obediently bow to their every whim, then the Merseyside board must make them think again and not allow their club to be fobbed off by the brass-necked bunch in the Spanish capital.
Liverpool’s message should be thus – if you want to have our player for the Club World Cup, then pay up; if you’re not willing to give us a compensation fee, do without him for the tournament. No way should the Reds let themselves be bullied by the Bernabeu hierarchy.
They will be asking us to pay them next, if they want him for the world cup ,simple pay up, as for Trent I wouldn’t have booed him but I think things have gone to his head, of late I’ve noticed a distinct swagger about him that ( lol at me ) which was.never there before, could have been a legend but will go down as the same as Owen & Macca just another liverpool player who kicked the club in the teeth.
Let him go now. Donate the salary to charity. That snake can’t be near the club at the parade day. He can watch it via streaming.
Everything he wants is a “emotional” and “meaningful” goodbye, so he can post a picture in his instagram and pose as a “legend” waving goodbye.
Liverpool should have a clause in every contract: if the buyer is Real Madrid, the fee will double. Simple as that.