‘Deal close’ – Fabrizio Romano has an exciting transfer update for Liverpool fans this evening

Fabrizio Romano has shared an exciting transfer update for Liverpool fans on Wednesday evening.

Several reports in recent days have indicated that the Reds are making significant progress in their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong, with some claims that the Anfield hierarchy are confident of finalising the signing of the Bayer Leverkusen right-back before our season-ending fixture against Crystal Palace on 25 May.

With David Ornstein adding that a deal could be ‘pretty easy’ to get over the line due to the modest release clause and wages, as well as the player’s eagerness to join the Premier League champions, all the signs are pointing towards a swift conclusion to the prospective transaction.

Romano issues evening update on Frimpong and Liverpool

Romano has taken to X this evening with more good news on Liverpool’s pursuit of the 24-year-old, with further progress understood to have been made in discussions today and the relevant parties now working on the finer details of an agreement with the Dutchman.

The transfer reporter posted: “Understand talks between Liverpool and Jeremie Frimpong’s camp over personal terms have advanced again today. Player’s always been keen on the move and Liverpool are progressing on salary, length of contract, every detail of the agreement. Deal close.”

Liverpool appear to be closing in on Frimpong deal

With negotiations now seeming to be at a stage where wages and contract length are being discussed, it looks increasingly as though completion of a deal for Frimpong will be a matter of when rather than if.

Of course, previous transfer near-misses have taught us not to jump the gun until an official announcement comes from the club, but this update from the widely trusted Romano suggests that it won’t be much longer until the Netherlands international is unveiled at Anfield.

The afterglow of the Reds’ emphatic Premier League title triumph is still bright, and for Richard Hughes to wrap up a move for one of the most highly-rated right-backs in Europe would represent a serious statement of intent which’ll send a chill up the spines of our positional rivals.

To immediately replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Frimpong would prevent any lingering discussion over Liverpool’s succession plan for the departing vice-captain, while still leaving three months of summer for the sporting director to secure further signings to strengthen an already excellent squad.

Assuming all goes to plan with the Leverkusen defender, we couldn’t be happier with how this transfer window has begun at Anfield!