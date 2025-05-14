‘He will…’ – Alan Shearer predicts what’ll happen to Conor Bradley if Liverpool sign Frimpong

Image via The Rest Is Football and Lars Baron and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Alan Shearer believes that Conor Bradley could still have a ‘bright future’ at Liverpool even if the Reds were to sign Jeremie Frimpong.

Richard Hughes is seemingly closing in on securing an immedate right-back replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with reports today that the deal could potentially be completed before the Premier League season concludes on 25 May.

The apparently imminent arrival of the Dutch full-back could impede the 21-year-old’s hopes of establishing himself as a fixed first-choice starter at Anfield, but the Match of the Day pundit doesn’t have any fears for the Northern Irishman’s future.

Shearer still backing Bradley for ‘bright future’

Liverpool’s comings and goings at right-back were discussed on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football podcast, with Gary Lineker describing Bradley as ‘really impressive’ but insisting that every club needs two natural options for each position on the pitch.

Speaking about the likely signing of Frimpong, Shearer said: “That doesn’t surprise me, but that doesn’t mean Bradley won’t have a bright future because he will, I think.

“He’s impressed me, but whether he’s ready to go in full-time? Maybe not, so that’s why they’ll get another one in; but [addressing Lineker] you’re right, they have to get another one in anyway.”

Bradley should get plenty of game-time even if Frimpong arrives

With Liverpool set to play in excess of 50 matches again next season (potentially more than 60 if they progress deep into multiple knockout competitions), having adequate squad depth is of paramount importance, especially given the injury problems the Reds have had in defence this term.

Bradley has contributed in part to that, having had two lengthy spells on the treatment table during the current campaign. Even if Slot were to trust in him as his starting right-back, to not have a natural senior alternative in his position would be playing with fire.

Given how commendably the 21-year-old has acquitted himself over the past few months, he should still have plenty of opportunities at Anfield next season even if Frimpong arrives.

Slot has been no stranger to subbing on the Reds’ number 84 for Alexander-Arnold and vice versa, so he may continue that trend once the Leverkusen defender comes in to take the vice-captain’s place in the squad.

Whereas Caoimhin Kelleher has been unfortunate to play in a fixed position with a world-class occupant of the starting berth and now seems likely to depart this summer, there’s much more scope for Bradley to still enjoy plenty of game-time irrespective of what happens with the pursuit of the Netherlands international.