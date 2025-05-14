Former Liverpool striker in coma after horror injury

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool striker is in an induced coma after suffering a traumatic injury during a recent Premier League match – sparking concern across the footballing world.

Taiwo Awoniyi, now at Nottingham Forest, was hurt late in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City after colliding with the post while trying to meet a cross.

According to BBC Sport, the 27-year-old suffered a ruptured intestine and required emergency surgery on Monday night.

Forest have confirmed Awoniyi is now “recovering well” and will undergo further surgery on Wednesday.

Thoughts and prayers are with Awoniyi for a speedy recovery

The injury occurred in the 88th minute, and the striker received extensive treatment on the pitch – with controversy surrounding the role of VAR in the incident.

The assistant referee delayed raising the offside flag for Anthony Elanga, who delivered the cross, due to the league’s VAR protocol.

Critics argue this hesitation — designed to protect goal-scoring opportunities — puts players at risk, a view that has gained traction following Awoniyi’s injury.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was seen on the pitch after the game, reportedly expressing concern to Nuno Espirito Santo about the handling of the injury.

The club later issued a statement calling it a “powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game”.

Awoniyi, who signed for Liverpool in 2015 but never made a senior appearance due to work permit issues, has since become a key figure for both Forest and Nigeria.

The 27-year-old considered retiring from the game during his turbulent time at Anfield though advice from Mo Salah helped him reignite his career in the Premier League.

The football community now watches closely, hoping for a full and safe recovery.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley