Neville: Madrid were ‘provocative’ with ‘p***-take’ Trent gesture

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer but the way in which the move has been engineered has not been ideal on all fronts.

Gary Neville has been speaking on The Overlap about the reported offer that the La Liga side sent in January:

“Liverpool could have taken £20m for [Trent Alexander-Arnold] in January which was four months before the end of his contract.

“I know that was something they were never going to do but they could’ve got money for him.

“I thought it was a bit provocative from Real Madrid. I thought it was a p***-take to be honest with you but they [Liverpool] could’ve got £20m for him.

“It would have risked them winning the league but they could’ve got cash for him.”

The former Manchester United defender then added: “[Liverpool] weren’t willing to risk their position to get £20m but they wanted him to risk his position by signing a contract.”

“That’s the bit I don’t agree with. I don’t think he should’ve signed a contract just so the club got money.”

The final bit seems a bit unfair, addressing complaints from fans about the fact that the right back left on a free and stating how money could have been made if a short term contract was signed by the player.

Whatever your opinions on the England international orchestrating a move to Spain, to accuse the club of being hypocritical for asking the player to sign a short term deal and then selfish for not taking £20m seems a little off.

However, the accusation of a cheeky offer from the Bernabeu says everything about how they’ve operated during this whole negotiation.

Real Madrid and Trent have put themselves first in this deal

Jamie Carragher has explained how our supporters feel more upset about the 26-year-old’s departure because they’ve had to defend him so frequently and fervently.

To then see this all thrown back in our face is why so many people have been angry with the full back.

Our former defender has explained many times why many fans are upset but this take from the Salford City owner is why others who aren’t attached the deal don’t understand our feelings.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 17:14) via The Overlap on YouTube:

