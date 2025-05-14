‘This is why LFC fans are upset’: Carragher explains Trent fury

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool fans are being repeatedly asked to explain our stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold and why there is so much upset around his looming departure.

Speaking on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher discussed how our supporters’ backing of the England international in terms of his defending, is another reason that many feel aggrieved with his departure:

“This is again why Liverpool supporters feel really upset about it because Liverpool supporters have been the ones who feel like they’ve been defending this lad to everybody.

“Whether it’s you [Gary Neville] on The Overlap and Roy [Keane], whether it’s us in the Sky Sports studio, whether it’s supporters around the ground saying, ‘Reece James is better, Kyle Walker’s better, he can’t defend, he can’t do this.’

“Liverpool fans feel like they’ve been the ones who’ve been fighting for their their boy for like eight years, with everyone, against the country.

“At England in the summer, ‘midfield, is he there, is he there?’ everyone, it feels like the country’s on top of him so I get that he mightn’t feel appreciated [in England].

“But the Liverpool supporters think, ‘we’ve been the one who’s been absolutely dying for you and championing you and defending you and then you’ve left on a free’.”

There are many reasons as to why this has been such an emotive transfer decision and this is certainly one that is presented well on this occasion.

Alexander-Arnold has been hated for England and loved in Liverpool

We’ve had to repeatedly say why Gareth Southgate was wrong for not using the Scouser and now he’s leaving, there will no doubt be a media and national love-in for the play maker.

The Bootle-born pundit has done a great job so far of explaining why our fans have been upset with a departure that many others think we should be far more lenient towards.

Even when complaining about the boos that have come the way of our No.66, it shows that our former defender has tried to remain balanced on his approach of sharing the mindset of fans and also saying when he thinks they’re doing things wrong.

This has been such a tightrope of emotion that, even if you don’t agree with what he says, it’s nice to have someone in the public eye who can be somewhat of a mouthpiece for the opinions of many.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 14:12) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley