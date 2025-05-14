Booed at Anfield, priced by Liverpool – Trent’s Madrid move takes new twist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There may be one final price to pay before Trent Alexander-Arnold can officially turn the page on his Liverpool career.

The Reds are reportedly demanding a compensation fee of £840,000 from Real Madrid in order for the 26-year-old to feature in the Club World Cup next month – and the timing is certainly noteworthy.

Coming just days after our vice captain was booed by some sections of the Anfield crowd in his first appearance since announcing his expected summer exit, it now seems we are looking to make sure we don’t walk away empty-handed.

According to reports from ESPN, relayed by BBC Sport: ‘Real Madrid are close to announcing the signing of 26-year-old English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, who are demanding a compensation fee of £840,000 in order for him to play in the Club World Cup.’

It’s a sharp twist in what has already been an emotional and controversial final chapter to Trent’s Liverpool career, with boos, debates, and now a last-minute financial request all taking centre stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has two games left of his Liverpool career

The question has already been posed to Arne Slot as to whether he will play the right back again, given the huge split in public perception.

Virgil van Dijk has shared what he thinks of the situation and everyone has their own opinion, though the best way to end any controversy may be to just not field our No.66 again.

Liverpool fans will still get one more glimpse of him at Anfield on Sunday 25 May, when we lift the Premier League trophy – but it’s now clearer than ever that a seismic move is on the horizon.

Whether Real Madrid pay the £840k or not, Trent’s time in red is almost at an end.

