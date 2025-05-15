Liverpool ‘monitoring’ ‘Champions League level’ Premier League midfielder: report

(Photo by Getty Images)

With Liverpool very much in the race for Jeremie Frimpong, it seems we’re keen on getting some early transfer moves ready this summer and another player is now on the cards.

As reported by Jack Gaughan for the Daily Mail: ‘It is thought Wharton could fetch around £60m and Real Madrid scouts have recently been making checks. Liverpool are monitoring the situation.’

It’s certainly an interesting prospect to make a move for the Crystal Palace midfielder who has won a lot of plaudits of late.

Many started paying attention to the England international when he was called up to the Euros squad under Gareth Southgate, though he was turning heads before this at Blackburn Rovers.

His then manager Jon Dahl Tomasson declared that the teenager has ‘a big future‘ and dubbed him a ‘Champions League level‘ player in terms of his use of the ball.

Playing alongside Tyler Morton during his time at Ewood Park means that the 21-year-old will be very much on Red radars.

Adam Wharton is attracting attention from several big clubs

The Blackburn-born player was touted as a potential Martin Zubimendi replacement in the last window, and so it makes sense for him to still be considered today.

We all know how good Ryan Gravenberch has been since then but he was asked to play far too many games this season and so a fresh option could work for the Reds, in the shape of Adam Wharton too.

Whether we will once again want to compete with Real Madrid and pay £60 million, is unknown.

However, if there ever was a window when it looked like we may be making big moves, it’s this one.

